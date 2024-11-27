Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Wix.com’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wix.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler expects that the information services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $224.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

