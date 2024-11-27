D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

