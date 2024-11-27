Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FL opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

