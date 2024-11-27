Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $496.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.13. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

