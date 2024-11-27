BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This trade represents a 10.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $398,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in BILL by 15.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
