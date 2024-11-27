Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WKHS
Workhorse Group Trading Down 7.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workhorse Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.