Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Articles

