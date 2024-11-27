Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.71.

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.