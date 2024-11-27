StockNews.com Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

