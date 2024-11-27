StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex comprises approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.