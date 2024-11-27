Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.62.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of KC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
