Brokerages Set Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) PT at $481.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,302,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $510.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

