B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 553.20 Average PT from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.20 ($6.87).

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Investec set a 495.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 565 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.6 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

BME opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.33) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 957.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.33), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,848.50). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.44), for a total value of £63,109.34 ($79,332.92). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.