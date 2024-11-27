StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on SARO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.
