Head-To-Head Contrast: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and First Republic Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $176.45 million 2.58 $31.26 million $1.30 13.45 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 16.24% 11.85% 1.07% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares VersaBank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 3 1 3.25 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

VersaBank currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Risk and Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

