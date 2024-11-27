Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,413,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,251,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Astrana Health has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $63.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

