Head-To-Head Comparison: Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) vs. Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Connectm Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 1.88% 7.18% 1.64% Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $60.62 billion 0.98 $1.13 billion $3.07 10.10 Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.96 -$14.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bouygues and Connectm Technology Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Summary

Bouygues beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates Ushuaïa TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musical entertainment and concert venue; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses, podcasts, music production, and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; and mobile and fixed network services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.