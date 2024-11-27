Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Financial Review

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 26.49% 11.94% 3.86% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $86.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.91%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $26.25 billion 6.07 $7.31 billion $3.38 22.92 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. The company had approximately 33,276 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 90,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 883 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

