Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $418.83 million 4.10 $61.52 million $7.86 14.36

Profitability

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares 23.35% 10.56% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Princeton National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Princeton National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Princeton National Bancorp is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

