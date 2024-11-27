Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $145.13 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

