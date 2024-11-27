StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %
CPIX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.36.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.