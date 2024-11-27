Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BGI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
Birks Group Company Profile
