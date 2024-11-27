Brokerages Set Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $60.82

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

PZZA opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 985,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.