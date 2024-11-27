Analyzing Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 11.43% 11.88% 6.38% Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Energy Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $7.78 billion 4.89 $933.20 million $6.34 45.49 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 35.87 $99.86 million ($0.22) -31.45

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vulcan Materials and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 4 10 0 2.71 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus price target of $280.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Energy Fuels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. It also offers asphalt mix and asphalt construction paving services; ready-mixed concrete; and calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.