SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

