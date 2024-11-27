StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of EMCORE worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

