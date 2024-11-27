LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 283,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 546.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the period.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
