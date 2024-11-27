Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 658.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.