International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.18. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.