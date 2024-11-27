Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $214.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.38.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 54.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

