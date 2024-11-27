Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

