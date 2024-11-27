Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 483.75 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.44). 243,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.54).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £822.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 535.11.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.