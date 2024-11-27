Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94). 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.09.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

