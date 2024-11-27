United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.11. 22,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 25,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

United Homes Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHG. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

