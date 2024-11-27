AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.51). Approximately 17,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.52).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.60.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

