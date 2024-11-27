More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 787,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 947,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Stock Down 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
