Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Elbit Imaging Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

