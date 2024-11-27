B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources FY2027 Earnings

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

