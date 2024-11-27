Research Analysts Set Expectations for DY FY2025 Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of DY stock opened at $180.25 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.19 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $250,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 168.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

