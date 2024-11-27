Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.29 ($0.54). Approximately 16,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 49,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.55).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.69. The stock has a market cap of £34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,329.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

