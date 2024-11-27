BankUnited FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.