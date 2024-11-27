Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CFR Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.7 %

CFR opened at $142.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 71,247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

