FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CM Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $5.92 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

