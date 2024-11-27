What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for UDR Q1 Earnings?

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in UDR by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

