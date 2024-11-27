Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Banco BPM Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

