Brokers Issue Forecasts for BRP’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$93.46.

DOO stock opened at C$67.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52-week low of C$65.32 and a 52-week high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

