William Blair Estimates LPL Financial Q2 Earnings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPLA. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $327.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $330.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after purchasing an additional 650,675 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,472,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

