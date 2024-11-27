Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Outlook for UTI Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

UTI stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

