Cormark Has Strong Forecast for Wi-Lan FY2026 Earnings

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.
Wi-Lan Stock Performance
