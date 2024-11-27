Cormark Has Strong Forecast for Wi-Lan FY2026 Earnings

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.