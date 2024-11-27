Q1 Earnings Estimate for SLI Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Standard Lithium in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SLI opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Standard Lithium by 11.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 317,736 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Standard Lithium by 765.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 253,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Standard Lithium by 200.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

