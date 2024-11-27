Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.